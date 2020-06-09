ALAMEDA, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, is proud to announce fiber overbuilder Tachus is leveraging DZS innovations to take the suburban Houston, Texas broadband market by storm. Since leveraging the multi-terabit MXK-F platform and zNID optical network terminals (ONTs) to bring symmetrical gigabit services ten times faster than competitors to area residences, Tachus has been able to capture several thousand subscribers in a little over nine months. With plans to more than double their homes passed by the end of the 2020, Tachus is poised to become an even larger market disruptor in the region.



“Our goal from the very beginning was to create a ‘pure play’, enterprise-grade broadband service provider in the community that is 100 percent focused on delivering a whole new level of broadband experience, and as we’ve seen from the community’s response to our service, we’ve delivered,” said Hal Brumfield, CEO of Tachus. “While typical internet service providers earn Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the range of 0, our customers are giving us an unheard of NPS score of 93, and our self-measured customer satisfaction rate is 98%. DZS and the MXK-F platform have played a critical role in this success to date, providing a rock-solid platform capable of delivering a truly differentiated gig experience. We look forward to continuing to scale with them as a partner, as well as leverage this future-proof network to leap to 10 gig services in the near future.”

Since its launch a little over a year ago, Tachus has built a world-class fiber optic infrastructure that leverages MXK-F enabled GPON technology to pass over 10,000 residential homes in the suburbs of Houston, Texas. Encouraged by the strong community response to its services to date, the company plans to bring its unrivaled value proposition to another 15,000 homes by the end of the year. DZS has been a strategic partner and enabler throughout Tachus’ rapid growth, providing highly scalable and environmentally hardened MXK-F 1421 platforms deployed from central offices and cabinets throughout Tachus’ service area, as well as a variety of zNID ONTs to terminate GPON at each premises depending on the service need. With growth in both new customers and upgrade requests continuing even during the global pandemic, Tachus continues to accelerate forward, and plans to implement 10 Gbps XGS-PON services on the MXK-F in the near future. Driven by a strong belief that if you focus on the customer, everything else will fall into place, the future looks bright for this agile and innovative company.

“We are proud to be partnered with a fiber-focused gigabit services enabler like Tachus,” says Mitch Fleming, SVP of Americas Sales and Global Business Development at DZS. “The results demonstrated by market disruptors are self-evident – when you offer a superior service across a world-class network enabled by cutting-edge technologies and equipment, consumers will respond. Increasingly, DZS is standing out as THE choice for fiber market disruptors globally, as these market share winning companies find that we are an ideal complement to service providers who want to aggressively pursue gig and 10 gig deployment strategies and win.”

