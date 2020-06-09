TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (CSE:IDK) (the “Company”), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company’s business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM’s cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.



SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The IDK HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on June 10th and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital .

The IDK HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The IDK Forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussion

Sheldon Inwentash, Chief Executive Officer stated, "The long-term nature of our investments now dictates this is an appropriate time to begin raising awareness about our portfolio and engaging our shareholders via the IDK Verified Forum."

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated “AGORACOM members and followers know that we have placed a heavy emphasis on our thesis that disruptive technologies will change the shape of the world this decade more than the last two decades combined. ThreeD Capital, as an investor in multiple disruptive companies, is not only a perfect fit but also a perfect vehicle for investors that prefer to invest in a basket of disruptive companies that they otherwise would not be able to reach. We are happy to take their story to the world and encourage shareholders to do the same by participating in the IDK HUB.”

SHARES FOR SERVICES

The Company intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company to AGORA in exchange for the Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be issuing a total fee of $60,000 (plus HST), to be paid as follows:

TERM: May 27, 2020 – May 31, 2021

$12,000 + HST Shares For Services upon Commencement May 27, 2020 for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs. $12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month August 27, 2020 $12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month November 27, 2020 $12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month February 27, 2021 $12,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month May 31, 2021



Per CSE Policy, the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information: Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur, including the effective date of trading of the post-Consolidation common shares. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.