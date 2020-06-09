9 June 2020
PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
2020 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards
The Company announces that on 9 June 2020, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted a deferred bonus award to the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.
In accordance with the rules, the DBP award was granted on 9 June 2020 at a price of £7.61 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:
|PDMR
|No. of shares under DBP Award
|Mugur Dogariu
|2,532
The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
+44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
