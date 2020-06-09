Toronto, CANADA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, launched a new program today aimed at forward-thinking accounting professionals who work with small business owners.

FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program focuses on bringing together modern accounting firms with small businesses. The program is inspired by a Collaborative Accounting approach, in which accounting professionals and their small business clients work together as a team, sharing bookkeeping tasks in pursuit of the client’s success.

“When small business owners can use technology they’re comfortable with, accounting professionals get timely data that allows them to provide so much more than bookkeeping or compliance support,” said Twyla Verhelst, CPA and Head of FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program. “Small business owners benefit immensely when their accounting partners offer forward-looking analysis and advice. It sets the stage for success.”

Members of FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program will gain access to a collaborative community, innovative tools and technology, personalized training and education as well as dedicated support. The program will connect its members with FreshBooks customers seeking analytics, reporting, and business strategy coaching from an accounting professional. Members will also receive exclusive FreshBooks discounts and commissions when they recommend FreshBooks to their small business clients.

The program will kick off with The Future is Collaborative, a three-part webinar series hosted by Verhelst, featuring some of today’s most forward-thinking firms. Guests will share how they’ve used technology to grow and scale their firms and better serve their small business clients.

The Future is Collaborative lineup will include:

Curating Handcrafted Client Experiences with Josh Lance, Managing Director of Lance CPA Group

Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

Building an Advisory-Based Practice with Kristen Keats, CEO of Breakaway Bookkeeping and Advisory

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

Cultivating Relationships with Creative Clients with Claire Van Holland, Founder of The CV Ledger

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

Click here to register for the webinar series.

To learn more about FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program, head to: www.FreshBooks.com/accountants

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company’s mantra is to “execute extraordinary experiences everyday.” FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com

About FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program



FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program is designed to bring together forward-thinking firms inspired by a Collaborative Accounting approach. It helps accounting professionals and their small business clients work closely as teams, sharing bookkeeping tasks in pursuit of the client’s success. The mission of the program is to further the evolution of accounting professionals and their relationships with small businesses. Members will gain access to a collaborative community, innovative tools and technology, personalized training and education, and dedicated support. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com/accountants

