NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ): (i) during the period from April 15, 2016 until August 31, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or (ii) by way of, or as a result, of tendering their American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) as part of the merger, regardless of when that tender occurred, of the important June 9, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for E-House investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the merger was not fair or in the best interest of those investors not affiliated with the buyer group; (2) there were plans for post-merger transactions; (3) the projections in the proxies were not based on the best available information; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and the merger, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as a result of defendants’ wrongful scheme to take E-House private at less than fair value (with the goal of relisting it at a higher valuation), former ADR holders outside the buyer group have suffered harm under the federal securities laws.

