Bio-engineered analog of CBD (CBDVHS) exhibited highly significant potency when compared to CBD in lowering biomarkers associated with inflammation and fibrosis in a validated human tissue model of ocular disease

Contrary to historical studies of CBD, CBDVHS was not associated with an elevation in intraocular pressure

Long Beach, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI), focused on the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, especially those of unmet medical need, today announced that biomarker data assessing the company’s proprietary analog of cannabidiol, cannabidiol-valine-hemisuccinate (CBDVHS) will be presented at the June, 2020 virtual ARVO® ophthalmology conference.

Details of the virtual presentation are as follows:

Title: Distinct pharmacological activity between cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiol analog (CBDVHS) in a 3D human trabecular meshwork model

Presenter: Dr. Andrea Unser, Senior Research Scientist, Glauconix Biosciences, Inc.

Date: June 12, 2020

Virtual access: The presentation can be accessed through the ARVO portal, ARVOLearn at www.arvo.org/education/online-education

The studies were performed by Glauconix Biosciences, Inc. and sponsored by EMBI. CBDVHS is licensed by EMBI from the University of Mississippi and was developed by the faculty of the University and Eli Labs, Inc. of Oxford, Mississippi.

Further details on these presentations will be provided in upcoming Company communications. For more information about this conference, please visit: https://www.arvo.org/ .

About Glauconix Biosciences

Glauconix Biosciences is a leading developer of ophthalmic ex-vivo dynamic 3D human tissue models for accelerating therapeutic innovation and drug discovery. Their 3D tissue models can de-risk ophthalmic assets and expedite drug development. Glauconix adds value to their clients and partners by expediting early identification and validation of effective compounds or biologics in the preclinical phase and those entering clinical trials. To learn more about Glauconix Biosciences, visit www.glauconix-biosciences.com

About the University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship institution, is among the elite group of R-1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics, research and business. Its 15 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

About Eli Labs



Eli Labs is a privately held corporation located in Oxford, MS that performs analytical validation testing as well as research involving drug discovery. The company President is Mahmoud Elsohly, PhD, who is Research Professor in the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT

Ella Traistaru

Primary Financial Officer

Email: ella@emeraldbio.life

Phone: 949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, potential applications of CBDVHS, future patent filings, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.