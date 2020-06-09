Company announcement No. 32

Vejle, June 9. 2020



Waturu Holding A/S - activity update regarding production setup, strategy for commercialization of the subsidiaries and news on test results in Watgen Medical A/S



Follow-up regarding production setup (follow-up to company announcement no. 22)



Delay in the setup of the automated production, as described in the company announcement of December 23, 2019, has led to delayed sales. Subsequent challenges with the supply of components and further exacerbated by the impact of the Corona crisis mean that delivery of units will commence in Q3 2020.



The company expects that 10,000 - 15,000 units will be produced for the whole of 2020.

From Q3 2020, the production line can also produce units for OEM customers, such as an anti-legionella unit, or a unit for wound care treatment.



Strategy for commercialization of the subsidiaries

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has planned to capitalize and commercialize the subsidiaries Watgen Medical A/S and Aquaturu A/S through planned stock exchange listing.



Waturu Holding A/S does not have the necessary financial strength to directly capitalize the subsidiaries, which is why the Board of Directors has considered that this strategy best safeguards the investors in Waturu Holding A/S, and ensures the commercialization of the two majority owned subsidiaries.



For more information on the two planned IPOs, please refer to company announcements 21, 24 and 31.



Investors should thus see the above as a choice of strategy that will support the business opportunities the board considers sustainable in independent companies.

Test results in Watgen Medical A/S - reduction of bacteria in blood

Watgen Medical A/S, together with Bioneer A/S, carried out testing of the company's technology, to investigate the possibility of reducing bacteria in blood, without destroying the proteins in the blood. 18 L of horse blood was tested and various bacteria were added. An OEM prototype was used and the blood was processed only once at relatively low wattage.



Conclusion based on the test result

In blood, the bacteria Listeria innocua and Lactobacillus plantarum were reduced respectively 59% and 29%.



The protein stability analysis indicated that neither the 1 mg / ml solution of the bovine serum albumin (BSA) blood protein nor the milk protein casein is affected by the electrical treatment. The gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) showed that the proteins are not fragmented as a result of the treatment. The fluorescence spectroscopy analysis showed that there is no indication of structural changes in proteins, and the turbidity measurements indicated that proteins do not precipitate as a result of the treatment.



Further testing

Based on the positive test results, Watgen Medical A/S will conduct further blood tests, which will, among other things, examine the effect of the treatment on red and white blood cells.

If the subsequent results are positive, information on the potential for the development of a blood treatment apparatus in Watgen Medical A/S can be informed.



About Watgen Medical A/S

Watgen Medical is a medtech company that develops a range of innovative medical devices that treat, sterilize, and hydrogenate water to treat wound care and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Conditions that affect hundreds of millions of patients worldwide and represent markets with annual revenue of $ billions.

More information, please visit: www.watgenmedical.com



About Aquaturu A/S

Aquaturu A/S has developed a new anti-algae and anti-bacterial solution for land-based fish farming. The solution can ensure fish producers, higher revenue through higher survival rates and lower costs through savings on drugs, antibiotics and chemicals.

More information, please visit: www.aquaturu.com

About Waturu Holding A/S

Waturu Holding A/S is a Vejle based Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

CFO Michael Nørgaard, cell.: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3rd,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents Further press related news:

www.waturu.com/news

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/