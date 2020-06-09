Philadelphia, PA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx Foods’ (OTC: PNNX) Your Social Offers (YSO), a wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with Optical Outlets to potentially reach over 200,000 users.



This is an opportunity to introduce YSO to over 200,000 people and offer them a free set of glasses when they register and purchase one set using insurance. Additionally, it includes an incentive discount for lens options when the user shares the offer on social media such as Facebook. This agreement gives YSO a boost of users and likewise Optical Outlets is provided a great opportunity to receive return patients and realize additional new patients.

This represents a great opportunity for Optical Outlets to use YSO’s innovative social media marketing to offer current patients a discount as well as to help attract new patients.

This alliance with Optical Outlets will help YSO grow its membership base because those users who utilize the offer register with YSO, thereby increasing the number of users in YSO’s database.

This is significant for YSO, as they can now employ techniques such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, geographic mapping as well as other techniques to share additional offers those users may be interested in.

It is great for merchants on YSO as it gives them an opportunity to reach customers that would otherwise not have been available to them.

The benefits to consumers, merchants and YSO are countless. YSO is dedicated to helping businesses rebuild and grow, as well as helping consumers realize YSO as their premier savings destination https://yoursocialoffers.com

About Optical Outlets

Optical Outlets is a chain of more than fifty optical retailers located in the Florida area. They specialize in providing quality products at a discount to their clientele.

Optical Outlets arguably accepts the greatest number of insurance plans from most companies, providing their consumers with savings on their eyewear needs. Optical Outlets accepts vision insurance for all of their products including contact lenses, frames, eyeglasses and more.

Having their own top-notch lens manufacturing lab that creates a quality product enables them to pass a discount onto their customers.

You can visit their website at https://opticaloutlets.com/.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

For additional information, visit our website at http://www.pennexx.net/ or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.