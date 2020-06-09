WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Financial Group has named Khen Leuk as vice president, annuity product management. The promotion was effective June 1, 2020.



Leuk joined Sammons Financial Group in 2017 and was most recently associate vice president, annuity product management with responsibility to manage the profitability of the fixed annuity product line. Since that time, Leuk has assumed increasing responsibility and, within the last year, has led all aspects of annuity product management to effectively manage the profitability and risk profile of the business.

“Khen is a strong role model for the core values of Sammons Financial Group,” said Rhonda Elming, senior vice president of annuity product development. “He leads through a focus on elevating our business and understanding the risk profile of our products and the need our products meet for today’s clients.”

To that end, Leuk has successfully managed the fixed index annuity business and many product and rate changes to effectively navigate the challenging economic environment and keep pace with Sammons Financial Group’s core business drivers.

“He is dedicated to continual process improvement and enjoys collaborating with others across the company to build new capabilities,” Elming said. “In addition, Khen understands the importance of building strong teams and has taken the initiative to actively engage and lead improvements in recruiting, communication, and development opportunities within the actuarial function.”

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National ® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons ® Corporate Markets ); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® ). Together, we offer today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

