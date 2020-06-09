Schaumburg, IL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those needing Functionally Safety-rated (FS) contamination-resistant encoders for machine feedback, AMO - a HEIDENHAIN brand - introduces FS absolute angle and linear encoders. While Functional Safety-rated machines are a standard requirement in the European Union, machine manufacturers outside the EU are now seeing the benefit of including FS in their machines. With these encoders in use on FS-certified machines, a user can confidently operate in the area of this machinery knowing extra safety measures are in place for their benefit.

Possible FS-machine applications include robotic shuttles, pick-and-place machines, AGVs and both CNC & manual mills, lathes and grinders, among others. These FS AMO absolute encoders are available in the WMKA 2010 angle encoder and both the LMKA 2010 (non-guided) and LMKA 3010 (guided) linear encoders.

These AMO FS encoders are available with either EnDat 2.2 or DRIVE-CLiQ interfaces. In conjunction with a safe control, they can be used as single-encoder systems in applications with control category SIL 2 (as per EN 61508) and with performance level “d” (as per EN ISO 13849). (DRIVE-CLiQ is a registered trademark of SIEMENS AG.)

Existing non-FS interfaces for AMO encoders include Fanuc, SSI with 1Vpp, BiSS/C, Mitsubishi, and EnDat (without FS). All these AMO encoders have an IP67 rating and can be ordered now.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

AMO GmbH is based in Austria and offers stabilized, contamination resistant linear and angle measuring systems with the variety and flexibility to fit harsh industrial environments.

