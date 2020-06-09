Draft resolutions prepared by the Board of Invalda INVL AB (company code 121304349, registered office address Gynėjų str 14, Vilnius) are submitted to the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting to be held on 1 July 2020 (hereinafter – the Meeting)



Draft resolutions of the Meeting:

1. Regarding the amendment of Rules for Granting Equity Incentives.

To approve the new wording of Invalda INVL AB of the Rules for Granting Equity Incentives.

To instruct the Board of Invalda INVL AB to ensure proper implementation of the Rules for Granting Equity Incentives.

2. Regarding conclusion of option agreements.

Employees of Invalda INVL and of the companies, in which Invalda INVL owns 50% or more of shares are proposed to enter into option agreements regarding 232,210 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL AB with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 in accordance with the new wording of the Rules for Granting Equity Incentives. The Board of the Company is instructed to determine a detailed calculation of the share purchase price, as a starting point taking the net asset value per share of Invalda INVL AB as of 31 December 2019 (EUR 7.47), additionally calculating 12% annual interest and estimating the granted share payments, if there are any.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com





