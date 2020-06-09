A repeat Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 9 June 2020 in Tallinn, Estonia.
The repeat meeting was convened as no quorum was reached at the initial Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020. Pursuant to section 10.11 of the Baltic Horizon Fund rules, a repeat meeting is permitted to adopt resolutions regardless of the number of votes represented at the meeting, unless described differently in the Fund rules.
Tarmo Karotam delivered an overview of the FY2019 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2020.
The investors resolved to approve the issue of new Baltic Horizon Fund units during 2020 under the following conditions:
11 investors representing 19,311,221 Baltic Horizon Fund units and 17.03% of the total votes registered as attending. 99.96% of the votes registered at the Meeting voted in favour of the resolution to approve the conditions for issuance of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund during 2020 (19,303,791 votes), one investor did not participate at the voting. There were no votes against the resolution. Thus, the resolution was adopted.
The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. Minutes of the meeting will be posted on the Baltic Horizon Fund website within seven days.
