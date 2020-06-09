Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic sports (e-sports) market accounted for US$ 1.0 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.4%.

The report "Global Electronic Sports (e-Sports) Market, By Type (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement), Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, Publisher Fees, and Others), By Application (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In May 2019, Toronto-based Company OverActive Media ("OAM"), owners of the Toronto-based Overwatch team "Toronto Defiant," strengthened their Esports presence by acquiring a spot in the Call of Duty professional league. They also acquired both the company Spanish organization MAD Lions Esports Club and Media XP, latter of which offered them with a European hub to grow their brand. Currently, OAM is the world's only Esports organization to own teams in the three largest franchised leagues. OAM declared that Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall will be the home venue for all Toronto Defiant matches for the approaching 2020 season.

In 2018, the Aquilini Group, which owns the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena, made a significant foray into Esports by purchasing a slot in the Overwatch League for their team, the "Vancouver Titans." Following their team's success, in March 2019, Aquilini's subsidiary (Aquilini GameCo Inc.) acquired Luminosity Gaming which already had teams challenging in various Esports leagues.

Analyst View:

Increasing Popularity of e-Sports across Globe.

Growing media exposure is the major boost responsible for spreading the awareness of eSports worldwide. Additionally, along with growing rates of smartphone subscriptions, a wider consumer base is exposed to the world of competitive gaming. The rising number of eSports supporters makes the U.S. one of the foremost markets for the eSports. Esports has become so popular that stadiums are being built for the more popular events, such as the Overwatch League. Fortnite World Cup in 2019 was played in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of The US Open (Tennis). Whereas, multi-day Esports tournaments normally sell out arenas across North America, from New York's Madison Square Garden to LA's Staples Center. The opening of The Gaming Stadium in Richmond, British Columbia in 2018 established Canada's first dedicated Esports gaming stadium. The 2018 International Dota 2 Championships took place in front of a sell-out crowd at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and featured a prize pool of over US$25M.

Introduction of e-Sports on Educational Sector

Introduction of e-sports in the educational sector has led to creating a new growth opportunity for the target market. In 2018, with the introduction of the e-Sports, Asian Games benefits of e-Sports are being observed by the educational organizations including schools, colleges and universities. E-sports is being recognized considered as a reliable activity that assists in improving cognitive abilities and deliver other benefits when done in moderation.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electronic Sports (e-Sports) Market”, By Type (Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement), Tickets and Merchandise, Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement, Publisher Fees, and Others), By Application (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global electronic sports (e-sports) market accounted for US$ 1.0 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.4%. The market report has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, the sponsorship estimated for the largest revenue share as compared to other segments such as media rights, advertisement, and others and this is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years

By application, the target market is classified into online and offline

By region, Presently, North America is the leading region in terms of several gamers and revenue generation in the overall e-Sports market. The U.S. has the highest number of e-Sports enthusiasts and gamers in the region because of which it has the highest market share in terms of revenue contribution

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global electronic sports (e-sports) market includes Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Epic Games, Valve Corporation, Activision Blizzard, Echo Fox, Capcom, Bethesda Softworks, and Aksys Games.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

