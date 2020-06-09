ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019
|99.56%
|0.44%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|95.51%
|4.49%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|96.29%
|3.71%
|4
|To elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company
|97.12%
|2.88%
|5
|To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
|97.40%
|2.60%
|6
|To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company
|96.93%
|3.07%
|7
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|98.18%
|1.82%
|8
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|96.66%
|3.34%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.31%
|0.69%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|98.84%
|1.16%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|96.44%
|3.56%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|98.12%
|1.88%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and the results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.
9 June 2020
For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
London, UNITED KINGDOM