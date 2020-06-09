ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 99.56% 0.44% 2 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 95.51% 4.49% 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report 96.29% 3.71% 4 To elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company 97.12% 2.88% 5 To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company 97.40% 2.60% 6 To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company 96.93% 3.07% 7 To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 98.18% 1.82% 8 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 96.66% 3.34% 9 To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 99.31% 0.69% 10 Authority to allot shares 98.84% 1.16% 11 Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights 96.44% 3.56% 12 Authority to purchase own shares 98.12% 1.88%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and the results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV .

9 June 2020

