ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 9 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
No Description % Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 201999.56%0.44%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy95.51%4.49%
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report96.29%3.71%
4To elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company97.12%2.88%
5To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company97.40%2.60%
6To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company96.93%3.07%
7To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company98.18%1.82%
8To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company96.66%3.34%
9To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.31%0.69%
10Authority to allot shares98.84%1.16%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights96.44%3.56%
12Authority to purchase own shares98.12%1.88%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and the results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

9 June 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850

AADVchair@albion.capital