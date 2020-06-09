NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces the launch of Aerospace & Defense Week 2020: Aviation Reset, a virtual program that will gather the global industry to assess the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and begin work on rebuilding the future, as well as a virtual aerospace marketplace.



“Airlines, commercial aircraft builders and suppliers face their greatest challenges in generations after the sudden onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Aviation Week Network Editorial Director Joe Anselmo. “Reporting from the front lines, our editors will help make sense of the directions different sectors of the industry, including defense and space, could take in the critical coming months.”

The virtual program, anchored by a dynamic landing page hosted on AviationWeek.com, is called Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward, and will focus on five core market sectors providing a deep analysis into important topics impacting the industry with forward-looking technology outlooks. The program will launch on July 6 and will feature a range of digital content including webinars, industry leader podcasts, CEO interviews, news, photo and video galleries, data updates and an aerospace marketplace where buyers and suppliers can connect.

“Our goal from the beginning of the pandemic has been to help our industry move forward with information and services that provide not only situational awareness, but also a view forward to ideas and solutions for the connectors of expertise, buyers and sellers,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “Aerospace & Defense Week 2020 will be an unprecedented opportunity for all of us to get together and plan the future of a reset and reshaped industry.”

Aviation Week Network’s Aerospace & Defense Week 2020 is part of an ongoing effort to address the critical need for information exchange, community engagement and reestablish buyer-seller relationships in the absence of face-to-face gatherings. Customers and industry professionals will have access to:

World-class award-winning content – journalism, intelligence and data – to engage and enable the discussion

A global aviation and aerospace audience through digital channels and a database of 1.2 million industry professionals

Cutting edge content channels and resource centers, including webinars, Tech Talk Podcasts, CEO video interviews, photo and video galleries

Aerospace Marketplace – the next generation, interactive supplier directory that enhances the buyer/seller experience with advanced search capabilities and lead generation functions

As a major Farnborough International Air Show (FIA) media partner, Aviation Week Network is aligning Aerospace & Defense Week with FIA Connect to enhance community engagement. Included will be cross promotion and sharing of content will provide several days of valuable interaction for the global industry.

For more information or to follow the content online when the site goes live on July 6, visit: aviationweek.com/AD2020

For more information about the Aerospace Marketplace visit aviationweek.com/marketplace contact Elizabeth Zlitni, Director of Sales, Business Aviation and Marketplaces at +1 (913) 967 1348 or Elizabeth.zlitni@aviationweek.com.

