ISELIN, N.J., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), has announced that its Legal Department, headed by Jay L. Kooper, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary will be honored by the New Jersey Law Journal with a 2020 Professional Excellence Award in the “In-House Impact” category. The award recognizes outstanding service by a general counsel, legal department or in-house attorney who had a significant accomplishment in 2019. Categories include, but are not limited to, outside counsel management, diversity, pro bono and community service and general excellence.



A public utilities attorney for over twenty years, Mr. Kooper is a member of Middlesex Water’s executive leadership team managing all legal affairs of Middlesex Water Company and its subsidiary companies which provide water and wastewater services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware. He also oversees Middlesex Water’s Corporate Risk Services Department. Kooper’s accomplishments include creating and fostering a legal and risk management culture within Middlesex Water that emphasizes quality control, risk mitigation, fairness in the claims review process, and enforcement of enterprise accountability through employee training on ethical behavior and adherence to the Company’s Code of Conduct. In addition, Mr. Kooper handles complex business litigation including base rate case and other filings for the Middlesex enterprise and his efforts have contributed to the company’s strong regulatory relations profile.

“I am honored that Middlesex Water is being recognized with this prestigious award from the New Jersey Law Journal,” said Kooper. “I am deeply grateful to our in-house legal and risk teams for their dedication, integrity, hard work and collective efforts day in day out in driving our strong legal culture forward while treating all company stakeholders with dignity, courtesy and respect,” said Kooper.

Middlesex Water will be among those organizations whose legal teams will be honored at the annual New Jersey Legal Awards event on September 23, 2020, at Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park.

Kooper was appointed Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Middlesex Water Company in March 2014 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and as Chair of NAWC’s Regulatory and Legislative Committee and New Jersey Chapter. Mr. Kooper also serves on the Board of Consultors of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Public Utility Law Section and is a Past Chair of the Section.

About Middlesex Water Company

Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

(732) 638-7549

bsohler@middlesexwater.com