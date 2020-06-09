Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio safety testing market accounted for US$ 3.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 10.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1%.
Growing cases of chronic diseases globally and growing biopharmaceutical industry is anticipated to remain key growth driver for the bio safety testing market over the forecast period.
The report "Global Bio safety Testing Market, By Product (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, and Other Products), By Test (Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Endotoxin Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, and Other Tests), By Application (Vaccines and Therapeutics, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Blood and Blood-based Therapy, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Growth in the manufacturing processes of biopharmaceutical companies
Unprecedented growth has been observed in the number of biopharmaceutical companies due to rising need for biologics. Manufacturers are involved in improving aspects of manufacturing processes such as cost-efficiency and productivity in order to growing competition to develop therapeutically advanced drugs on a large scale. Therefore, key player are implementing good manufacturing practices involving thorough biological testing at numerous levels of production cycle, thereby propelling market growth. Companies are providing services such as bioburden testing, toxicology testing, and analytical testing, which assess products on parameters such as specificity, accuracy, range, and linearity.
Increasing number of government initiatives
High rate of microbial contamination and bioburden while manufacturing pharmaceuticals and biologics is projected to fuel government and private organizations to enhance underlying biological safety practices. Further, increasing number of government initiatives to indorse biological safety testing products and services is expected to motivate overall growth in the coming years.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bio safety Testing Market”, By Product (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, and Other Products), By Test (Sterility Tests, Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Tests, Bioburden Tests, Endotoxin Tests, Adventitious Agent Detection Tests, and Other Tests), By Application (Vaccines and Therapeutics, Cellular and Gene Therapy, Blood and Blood-based Therapy, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global bio safety testing market accounted for US$ 3.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 10.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, test, application, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global bio safety testing market includes Avance Biosciences, Cytovance Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, Lonza, Promega Corporation, Toxikon, and WuXi AppTec.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
