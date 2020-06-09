Portland, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global acoustic camera market was estimated at $122.6 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $274.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in need to enable safety and efficient performance of machines, increase in usage of acoustic camera in the oil & gas and power generation projects, and strict safety & government regulations propel the growth of the global acoustic camera market. On the other hand, high cost of manufacturing and maintenance of acoustic cameras curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in usage of advanced NDT equipment is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Get Instant Access – Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5862

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the global acoustic camera market badly. The global lockdown has minimized the need to combat noise pollution in metropolitan cities and accordingly, there’s been a significant decline in the demand for acoustic cameras worldwide. Also, the pandemic has brought forth major disruptions in the supply chain and thus, the global market has been affected significantly.

However, certain relaxations are now being imposed, by several government bodies, on the existing regulations and it’s projected that the global acoustic market would recoup the loss soon.

The global acoustic camera market is divided on the basis of array type, measurement type, application, end-use, and region. By array type, the 2D segment accounted for three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the 3D segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5862

By application, the noise source detection segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost till 2026. At the same time, the leak detection segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the study period.

By geography, Asia-Pacific generated the major share in 2019 , holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Moreover, this region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.6% by 2026. The other provinces analyzed through the market report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5862

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global acoustic camera market report include Bruel & Kjaer, Norsonic AS., CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Polytec GmbH, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Microflown, Signal Interface Group, Inc., Sorama, GFAI Tech GmbH, and ZIEGLER-Instruments. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com