FORT LAUDERDALE, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- With the upcoming launch of the next generation of MediXall.com, MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) will be expanding into virtual care through telehealth services powered by MeMD®, one of the leading telehealth companies in the nation.



Founded in 2010 by an ER physician and entrepreneur, MeMD provides individuals and businesses with on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device.

In the past year, MeMD has consistently maintained high patient satisfaction ratings on consumer review site Trustpilot (4.5 stars out of 5). Even throughout the visit surge caused by the pandemic, satisfaction remains high. In fact, recent patient surveys reveal a 96.3% satisfaction rating. MeMD’s telehealth solutions make it easy for people to access best-in-class care whenever and wherever, while driving down overall healthcare costs.

Today, MeMD is trusted by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide, delivering medical and therapy visits to 4.5 million members nationwide.

“With a mission dedicated to simplifying healthcare, MediXall is an ideal partner for MeMD,” said MeMD Chief Revenue Officer Kyle Williams. “Our telehealth solution will help empower MediXall patients to take more control of their own healthcare through a virtual platform. Together, we’ll enable more people to get the medical and behavioral healthcare they need, when they need it.”

Through MediXall, patients will be able to receive virtual visits for common medical issues, as well as telebehavioral health services for emotional and mental health concerns.

Telemedicine is just one of the many new features that make peoples’ experience accessing the medical care they need much easier, which is what the MediXall mission statement is all about.

“Over the years, we’ve always been focusing on taking the complexity out of healthcare, but we’ve also learned that many people struggle to get to the doctor,” Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com, said in a statement. “With the launch of telehealth services through the upcoming new product release, we aim to help fill in the gaps in care to improve access and affordability of medical care for all Americans.”

The virtual care service comes at a time when Americans find that getting access to primary care physicians to be increasingly difficult. COVID-19 has created an increased demand for telehealth options so providers can care for patients without seeing them inside a medical facility. Virtual visits in the U.S. are expected to exceed 1 billion in 2020 largely because of COVID-19, according to a recent Forrester report. The report states that COVID-19 related care is estimated to account for 900 million virtual visits in 2020, while general care and the flu will contribute 200 million virtual visits. Mental health visits will account for 80 million telehealth visits. Through MeMD, MediXall will enable patients and providers to connect virtually for common urgent care needs and behavioral healthcare.

"In an increasingly fragmented and confusing healthcare system, our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for services that address most basic healthcare needs," Swartz said.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

