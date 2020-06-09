AVON, Conn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competition for brokers is intense and having an attractive compensation program is vital for carriers to continue gaining market share in the voluntary/worksite market. Excellence in administration, service and product are also very important carrier competencies, but if a broker is not making enough money, sales are going to suffer.



The 2020 Voluntary Carrier Commissions and Compensation Practices Spotlight™ Report provides the latest information on this important topic. Specifically, the report looks at:

Commissions (e.g.: number of commission schedules, high/low levels, schedules by product, takeover commissions)

Commission differences by type of enrollment

Vesting requirements

Advance practices

Bonus and other compensation paid

Payment procedures and reporting

Compensation changes and future trends

With this data, carriers can examine their current commission and compensation practices as well as emerging future trends to determine if they need to make changes or adjustments to remain competitive.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

