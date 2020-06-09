Brentwood, Tennessee, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brentwood, Tenn., June 9, 2020 - Bank Director, the leading information resource for senior executives and board members of financial institutions nationwide, today announced the appointment of Jack Milligan to Editor-at-Large. Milligan previously held the position of Editor-in-Chief of Bank Director magazine.

With 39 years of experience in business and financial journalism, Milligan began his career with Bank Director in 2003. For the past 10 years he has directed Bank Director’s editorial coverage as well as led the company's board training efforts. Prior to working for Bank Director, Milligan was Editor-in-Chief of SNL Securities, served as Editor-in-Chief at U.S. Banker magazine, was the General Editor at Institutional Investor magazine and served as VP of Corporate Communications at Marsh & McLennan Inc.

In his new role as Editor-at-Large, Milligan will oversee the expansion of Bank Director’s board training initiatives through content, research, and speaking and training engagements focused on specific board topics for U.S. financial institutions.

“Jack’s perspective on board-level issues affords us a chance to provide great support and insight to the women and men charged with strategically overseeing many of this country’s most important businesses,” says Al Dominick, CEO of Bank Director. “This is a natural step forward as our team doubles down on our commitment to provide support and practical insight to boards of directors.”

John Maxfield will assume the role of Bank Director magazine's Editor-in-Chief and will oversee the company’s editorial coverage. Maxfield has served as the executive editor of Bank Director magazine for the past two years. Prior to joining Bank Director, he was the senior banking specialist at The Motley Fool. His work has been syndicated widely to national publications including USA Today, Time and Business Insider.

“At a time when the financial industry is experiencing major shifts in how they do business, having John’s skills and talent to lead Bank Director’s editorial coverage and team is paramount to our organization. His in-depth knowledge, perspective and enthusiasm of the banking industry coupled with his strong relationships with key financial leaders makes him the ideal person to take on the role of Editor-in-Chief of Bank Director magazine,” says Mika Moser, President of Bank Director.

About Bank Director

Since 1991, Bank Director has served as a leading information resource for the directors and officers of financial institutions. Through its quarterly Bank Director magazine, executive-level research, annual conferences, and its website, BankDirector.com, Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Bank Director is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

Deahna Welcher Marketing Manager | Bank Director (615) 777-8472 dwelcher@bankdirector.com