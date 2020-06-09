Washington, D.C., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimberly DuMont, a researcher with deep experience in philanthropic efforts, has joined the American Institutes for Research (AIR) as a vice president and managing director of quasi-endowment initiatives. In this newly established role, she will oversee the use of AIR’s quasi-endowment to fund initiatives that address equity by better connecting research, policy and practice.

The quasi-endowment funds projects that reflect AIR’s mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world and improves the lives of individuals across the life span. Through this fund, AIR invests its own talent and resources to tackle seemingly intractable, long-standing problems that block individuals’ access to quality health care, a strong education and robust pathways to employment.

“Kimberly’s passion for equity, diversity and evidence and her experience working with foundations, communities and other organizations make her a perfect match for this position,” said David Myers, CEO and President of AIR. “She will help set and implement the long-term agenda for our quasi-endowment, which will serve as an inspiration within and beyond AIR.”

The fund’s current portfolio includes efforts to evaluate educational resources, compare and analyze health outcomes, and expand educational opportunities and access, among others. Future quasi-endowment projects will focus on understanding and responding to inequalities in communities, work, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on society, especially for those facing the greatest challenges.

DuMont previously served as a senior program officer at the William T. Grant Foundation, where she championed studies to improve the usefulness and use of research evidence in policy and practice to benefit youth and developed a grant program challenging institutions to value research conducted in partnership with nonprofits and public agencies to reduce inequality. She also co-created a learning community of funders committed to reducing racial and ethnic disparities in funding and career advancement.

Prior to her role at the William T. Grant Foundation, she served as a research scientist with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, where she bridged research with the needs of practitioners and policymakers working to improve the health, safety and well-being of youth living in communities with few economic resources. She earned her doctorate in Community Psychology from New York University and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Wesleyan University.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Attachment

Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org