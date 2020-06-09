Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breathing exercise machine market accounted for US$ 15.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%.

The report "Global Breathing Exercise Machine Market, By Type (Three Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Two flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Single Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, and Disposable Incentive Spirometers), By Function (Inspiratory Breathing Exercise Devices and Volumetric Breathing Exercise Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Athlete Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

On May 2020, Smiths Medical announced that it has joined several of the world’s other ventilator manufacturers in the Ventilator Training Alliance (VTA) to support frontline medical providers access to a centralized repository of ventilator training. The content can be found in a mobile app managed by Allego.

Smith’s Group Company on March 2020, announced that they are multiplying its weekly production and has pledged to deliver 10,000 new devices in order to meet the growing needs to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analyst View:

Increasing prevalence of lung disorders globally

Growing prevalence of lung disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, and co-morbidities are some of the factors likely to propel the expansion of the breathing exercise machines market in the coming years. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Health Organization, the occurrence of COPD across the globe was 251 million cases in 2016. Worldwide, it is projected that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the diseases in 2015.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Breathing Exercise Machine Market”, By Type (Three Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Two flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Single Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, and Disposable Incentive Spirometers), By Function (Inspiratory Breathing Exercise Devices and Volumetric Breathing Exercise Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Athlete Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global breathing exercise machine market accounted for US$ 15.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, function, application, and region.

By type, the single flow breathing exercise devices segment is projected to register for a significant market share owing to increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders.

By function, pathology microscopes segment includes hospital laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and physician offices. The hospital is the highest segment of pathology microscopes due to the greater financing capabilities and higher number of patient admissions and surgeries performed in hospitals.

By application, the hospitals segment is projected to register for a prominent market share owing to growing patient preference and presence of technologically advanced products.

By region, North America accounted for a significant region of the global breathing exercise machine market in 2018, and this trend is projected to maintain during the forecast period. This dominance is mainly attributed due to increasing government initiatives and presence of a large number of people suffering from depression.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global breathing exercise machine market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Nidek Medical India, Teleflex Incorporated, Kompaniya Dinamika, Wintersweet Medical, Boen Healthcare, and Beijing Konted Medical Technology.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

