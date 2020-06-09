Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breathing exercise machine market accounted for US$ 15.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%.
The report "Global Breathing Exercise Machine Market, By Type (Three Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Two flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Single Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, and Disposable Incentive Spirometers), By Function (Inspiratory Breathing Exercise Devices and Volumetric Breathing Exercise Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Athlete Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Get a Sample PDF of the Report here, https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4275
Analyst View:
Increasing prevalence of lung disorders globally
Growing prevalence of lung disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, and co-morbidities are some of the factors likely to propel the expansion of the breathing exercise machines market in the coming years. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Health Organization, the occurrence of COPD across the globe was 251 million cases in 2016. Worldwide, it is projected that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the diseases in 2015.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Breathing Exercise Machine Market”, By Type (Three Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Two flow Breathing Exercise Devices, Single Flow Breathing Exercise Devices, and Disposable Incentive Spirometers), By Function (Inspiratory Breathing Exercise Devices and Volumetric Breathing Exercise Devices), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Athlete Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Request Customization here, https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4275
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global breathing exercise machine market accounted for US$ 15.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, function, application, and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Breathing-Exercise-Machine-Market-4275
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global breathing exercise machine market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Nidek Medical India, Teleflex Incorporated, Kompaniya Dinamika, Wintersweet Medical, Boen Healthcare, and Beijing Konted Medical Technology.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
Related Reports:
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: