STAMFORD, Conn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the public cloud marketplace as enterprises across the globe rapidly adopt the as-a-service model.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Public Cloud – Solutions & Services 2020, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of public cloud products and services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

The new report will focus on the quickly growing public cloud market, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The growth in public cloud adoption and the growing maturity of the cloud industry are having a major impact on the business models of both enterprises and IT service providers,” he said. “As more and more enterprises rely on the cloud for their digital initiatives, they need to continuously evaluate cloud services and IT providers globally.”

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 170 cloud-related technology and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the public cloud space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Consulting and Transformation Services, covering providers that partner with public cloud providers to manage customer-specific complexities of adopting and deploying public cloud solutions.

Governance, Risk and Compliance Services, including service providers such as consulting firms that offer frameworks, policies, processes and functions to ensure enterprise cloud workloads are run in a secure and compliant environment, regardless of location.

Managed Public Cloud Services, providing professional and managed services atop third-party public cloud IaaS and PaaS hyperscale platforms. These services include provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis and monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public and multi-cloud environment.

Hyperscale Infrastructure & Platform Services, covering suppliers that provide virtual computing resources, middleware and software on a public cloud. Clients consume the services in an on-demand and a web-centric environment.

Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services, covering vendors that offer enterprises a service to store and access data on a SaaS model. Functionality includes file storage of business-related documents that are accessible via a browser, desktop or mobile application.

SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, examining cloud infrastructures best suited to host SAP’s software portfolio, with emphasis on SAP S/4HANA workloads and large-scale HANA databases. Participating vendors offer Infrastructure-as-a-Service, including infrastructure operations, facilities, provisioning and scaling capacity, on a pay-as-you-go model.

The report will cover the global public cloud market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Switzerland, Brazil and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Shashank Rajmane, Manoj Chandra Jha, Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio, Heiko Henkes and Wolfgang Heinhaus will author the country- and regional-level reports.

An archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of public cloud services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as public cloud providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

