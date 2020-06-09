SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”) announced today its newest wealth manager, Brian Matz of Matz Wealth Management located in Agoura Hills, CA.

Brian Matz comes to Golden State from Wedbush Securities and has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry.

A Southern California native, Brian started with Dean Witter, which later became Morgan Stanley. From there, he has worked with Smith Barney, U.S. Bank (where he was involved in private banking developing strategies for lending/investment opportunities), and on to Wells Fargo. Brian has extensive insurance experience and is in tune with all aspects of protection from setting up legacy planning to coordinating long-term care, depending on clients’ needs.

“As we continue to drive our mission of redefining the future of financial advice, we strongly support wirehouse advisors transitioning to the independent platform. Brian has taken that leap and we support him fully. He has hit the ground running and we are excited to have him be a part of the team,” states John Nahas, Founder and President of Golden State.

Brian Matz is the father of three adult children and an alumnus of UCLA. He loves attending sporting events and when his children were young, served on both boards of directors for Agoura Pony Baseball and the Agoura Youth Basketball Association (AYBA).

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are SEC registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.7 billion in brokerage and advisory assets as of April 2020. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program that seeks to provide its network of advisors with equity ownership opportunities. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer1, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. Recognized as one of Orange County’s largest RIAs2, Golden State’s flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With a goal to continue expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue. As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 3, 2019, based on assets under management.

