DENVER, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirk Smith and Samuel Edwards, Managing Partners at Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas (SSEK Law Firm), are pleased to announce the opening of new offices around the US. These new office locations enhance the firm’s national footprint and prominence in the securities litigation industry as well as strengthen the firm’s ability to assist the investing public. The new locations include:



Denver Office

1700 Lincoln St #2710

Denver, CO 80203

Phone: (720) 439-2827

Western Colorado Office

241 S Elizabeth St #500

Ridgway, CO 81432

Phone: (970) 239-7085

“We’re excited to be opening these new locations which give us the opportunity to better serve our clients, individual, corporate, and municipal, in the Greater Colorado region,” said Samuel Edwards, President of PIABA ( www.piaba.org ).

For more than three decades, the SSEK Law Firm has represented thousands of investors nationwide to recover investment losses. Our firm has a team of attorneys, consultants, and staff with more than 100 years of combined experience in the securities industry and in securities law. We have helped clients recover their losses through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and litigation. Our lawyers have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of our clients.

According to Kirk Smith, a former Series 7 licensed broker, “Our firm is staffed by individuals with experience in the financial industry. We offer free consultations and if the case qualifies, we will work on a contingency basis where the client owes no fees if we do not procure a recovery.”

800-259-9010