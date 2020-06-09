Pune, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected agriculture market size is projected to reach USD 7.22 billion by the end of 2026. The demand for smart water management will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Connected Agriculture Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Pre-Production Management, In-Production Management, Post-Production Management) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 1.84 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/connected-agriculture-market-102061
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/connected-agriculture-market-102061
The increasing demand for inventory and labor management in agricultural activities will create a wide adoption of connected agriculture across the world. Recent technological advancements in these systems have yielded products of high calibre. A few of the latest connected agriculture systems cater to the environmental-preservation needs. The increasing awareness regarding water consumption and shortages and contributions from government as well as private organizations will have a direct impact on the market in the coming years. Use of automated concepts such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have allowed improved efficacies. The rising demand for maximum product efficacies with minimum energy consumption will emerge in favor of the companies operating in this market.
Report Overview:
The report provides a thorough analysis of the global connected agriculture market across five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It analyzes the ongoing trends in each of these regions and highlights the products that have witnessed the highest demand. Besides this, it highlights the factors that have had the highest impact on the market in recent years. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions have been made with respect to leading companies and the strategies adopted by these companies. Moreover, the report includes market figures for a forecasted period of 2019-2026.
Major Drivers:
Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/connected-agriculture-market-102061
Regional Analysis:
High Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth of the Market in North America
The market in North America is projected to account for a comparatively higher share over other regions. The emphasis on development of advanced farming technologies by major companies has been key to the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the growing investment in the development of these products, and encouragement by government as well as private organization will aid the growth of the market in this region. “Driven by increasing use of AI and predictive analysis, connected agriculture is gaining rapid popularity across the United States,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. As of 2018, the regional market was valued upward of USD 626.7 million.
List of the key Companies Profiled in the Connected Agriculture Market Research Report are:
Noteworthy Industry Developments:
Quick Buy – Connected Agriculture Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102061
Detailed Table of Content
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/connected-agriculture-market-102061
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/connected-agriculture-market-9554
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: