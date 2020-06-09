With new tools and enhancements that speed productivity, WinZip Mac 8 Pro is the trusted solution to securely manage, store and share files on a Mac.

With new tools and enhancements that speed productivity, WinZip Mac 8 Pro is the trusted solution to securely manage, store and share files on a Mac.

OTTAWA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing WinZip Mac 8 Pro , the latest version of WinZip’s powerful compression, encryption, and file management software for macOS. With new tools and enhancements that speed productivity, WinZip® Mac 8 Pro is the trusted solution to securely manage, store and share files on a Mac.



“WinZip for Mac gives users the tools they need to make sure their confidential information is secure no matter how their files are stored or shared,” said Bill Richard, Vice President of Development for WinZip. “With WinZip Mac 8 Pro, we’re building on our legendary compression and backup capabilities to give customers new ways to manage their critical information.”

Experience a boost in productivity and improved compression with WinZip Mac 8 Pro

NEW! Automate Backup Tasks with a few simple clicks: Streamline your workflow with WinZip Backups. Intuitive automation enables users to create a backup once and then run it anytime they want with just a few clicks.

NEW! Experience better Zipx Compression: WinZip for Mac 8 adds the ZSTD compression method to Zipx. With ZSTD, WinZip can compress and decompress many file types faster, while achieving compression rates better than DEFLATE and DEFLATE64 compression methods.

NEW! Boost your workflow with additional file add methods: When creating Zip files, work faster with new options to Freshen, Move, and Update files.

NEW! Support for macOS Dark Mode: Users can now customize their experience by running WinZip for Mac 8 in Dark Mode.

Compatible with macOS Catalina, WinZip’s latest Mac product lineup includes WinZip Mac 8 Pro and WinZip Mac 8 Standard. For more information, please refer to the comparison chart .

With support for Zip, Zipx, RAR, LHA, 7Z, JAR, and WAR formats, WinZip makes it easy to open any compressed file you receive, no matter which platform it was created on. With support for AES banking-level encryption and apps for macOS, iPad and iPhone, WinZip makes it safe and easy to share files on your favorite Apple hardware.

Pricing and Availability

WinZip Mac 8 Pro and WinZip Mac 8 Standard are both available in English. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for WinZip Mac 8 Pro is $49.95 USD / £51.54 / €59.44 (in Germany). SRP for WinZip Mac 8 is $29.95 USD/ £31.14 / €35.64 (in Germany). Euro and British Pounds prices include VAT.

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and social media. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep Mac and Windows PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

Copyright © 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, WinZip, the WinZip logo, CorelDRAW, and MindManager are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its affiliates in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact

Saeed Ismail Saeed

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.winzip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d1e62f-1290-4044-affe-bf83dd470099