As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. June, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|RIKB 28 1115
|ISIN
|IS0000031482
|IS0000028249
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|300,000,000
|0
|Settlement date
|06/10/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|48,234,000,000
|72,069,801,519
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
