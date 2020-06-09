As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. June, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 21 0805RIKB 28 1115
ISINIS0000031482IS0000028249
Additional issuance (nominal)300,000,0000
Settlement date06/10/2020 
Total outstanding (nominal)48,234,000,00072,069,801,519