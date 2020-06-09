As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 5. June, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 21 0805 RIKB 28 1115 ISIN IS0000031482 IS0000028249 Additional issuance (nominal) 300,000,000 0 Settlement date 06/10/2020 Total outstanding (nominal) 48,234,000,000 72,069,801,519