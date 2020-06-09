Covina, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global covid-19 sample collection kits market accounted for US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%.
Key market players, such as Becton Dickinson, COPAN Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher, and Puritan Medical Products are constantly improving the production of these kits.
The report "Global Covid-19 Sample Collection Kits Market, By Product (Swabs (Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swabs, Oropharyngeal (OP) Swabs, and Others), Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Kits, and Other Consumables), By Site of Collection (Hospitals & Clinics and Home Test), By Application (Diagnostics and Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Rising initiatives by government bodies
The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected various domains, one of such is Viral Transport Media (VTM) owing to high demand for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR testing across the world. Various companies as well as governments of several countries are rapidly scaling-up VTM production to meet the challenges in coronavirus testing. For instance, COPAN Diagnostics has recently enhanced its production line to fulfill the large volumes of orders. Furthermore, FDA and the Federal Emergency Management are working with various suppliers to meet the demand for VTM.
Growth in business operations by emerging and small sized players
A considerable number of key players from other sectors are involved in helping the government to overcome the shortage of medical sterile swabs. According to the data reported on May 2020, by Royal DSM, a nutrition, health, and materials company, entered the swab manufacturing market to combat the shortage of specimen collection products in the Netherlands. The company is first time generating swabs to fulfill the nation’s testing needs. Further, they are also donating 11 tons of material required for swab production in the country.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Covid-19 Sample Collection Kits Market”, By Product (Swabs (Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swabs, Oropharyngeal (OP) Swabs, and Others), Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Kits, and Other Consumables), By Site of Collection (Hospitals & Clinics and Home Test), By Application (Diagnostics and Research), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global covid-19 sample collection kits market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Puritan Medical Products, Becton, Dickinson and Company, COPAN Diagnostics, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd., Hardy Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, VIRCELL S.L., and BNTX Inc.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
