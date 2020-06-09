The “My Porsche” web portal now offers the new “Behind the Scenes” function, giving 911 customers an exclusive insight into production in Zuffenhausen as they can follow how their ordered car is being built step-by-step. Two additional cameras have already been installed at two relevant stations and linked them to the production software.

TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “My Porsche” web portal is now becoming even more attractive: the new “Behind the Scenes” function gives customers an exclusive insight into production at the sports car manufacturer in Zuffenhausen. 911 customers will now receive regular updates from the time they order their car until it arrives in Canada, including pictures from the production line. For the 911, Porsche has already installed cameras at two relevant stations and linked them to the production software. Two more cameras will be added soon. “My Porsche” is the centralized customer portal for car owners that bundles all the offerings and services available for individual cars.



“Our customers have always been able to custom-build the vehicle of their dreams, thereby creating a personal connection,” says Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With Behind the Scenes, we are enhancing this experience by offering the ability to keep track of their dream sports car making its way through the production process.”

The application will be available first for 911 new car customers. Other models will follow. Besides photos from production, “My Porsche” provides customers with additional exclusive information on their car. The portal is also available as an app.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.



Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

