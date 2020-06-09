PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) investigation and BC Prosecution Service’s charge approval decision in Prince George:



“The NPF supports oversight and believes that complaints against Members of the RCMP need to be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and most importantly, resolved in a timely and effective manner out of respect for all parties.

The NPF and all RCMP Members recognize the very real and pressing need to ensure that cases that involve police use of force are properly reviewed and, where appropriate, investigated. We support and work to protect every Canadians’ right to be treated fairly and equally.

This case in Prince George launched in February 2016, took well over two years for the IIO to investigate and another two years for the Crown to approve charges for an incident that thankfully ended in only minor injuries for the two individuals that have since pled guilty to the crimes for which they were pursued and arrested.

These RCMP Members have continued to serve their communities diligently and professionally while this protracted investigation took place, and now face additional years of uncertainty awaiting trial and verdict.

The brave men and women who stand up to protect Canadians from those that would do them harm deserve better than to be subjected to a prolonged four-and-a-half year investigation.

Just as the RCMP need to consider all ways to continuously improve and enhance the delivery of services to those we serve, the IIO and Crown need to look at real ways to improve their process of investigations.”

