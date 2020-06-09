COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Growth Brands Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) on behalf of the Canadian Securities Exchange and in response to recent market activity, announces that it is not aware of any undisclosed material information related to the Company or its business that may be affecting the trading price and volume of the Company’s common shares.



About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis. The company’s brands include CAMP, The+Source, and 8 Fold. GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., via dispensaries in Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com .

For investor relations inquiries, please contact: