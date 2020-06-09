TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is introducing new measures to give travellers peace of mind when heading on vacation in a post-pandemic world. The Safe with Sunwing commitment ensures the health and safety of customers across their entire vacation experience, from the moment they check in, to their airport transfers, throughout their resort stay and their journey home.



“As a Canadian family-owned and operated business and the largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing is committed to adding increased health and safety measures throughout the entire vacation experience,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing. “We are the only travel company that owns the airline you fly on, the transfer buses that transport you to and from your hotel and own and operate over 30 hotels throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico. With that expansive ownership we can ensure all the proper safety measures are in place for a safe and reliable vacation. Plus, since we offer the most direct flights from the most regional gateways across Canada, we’re with you from takeoff to touchdown.”

For the airline, there have been numerous measures added to ensure customer health and safety both at the airport and on board the aircraft. New measures at the airport include self-service check-in where possible and social distancing measures. In addition, Sunwing has increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols for aircraft and eliminated most printed materials on board. All this is in addition to the HEPA filters that are installed in every aircraft and the mandatory use of non-medical face masks for all passengers* and employees.

Travellers can look forward to a stress-free transfer from the airport to their hotel with updated health and safety procedures from Sunwing Experiences. To ensure the well-being of customers, Sunwing Experiences has updated sanitation procedures to the highest safety standards, reduced the volume of customers in transfer vehicles and increased vehicle disinfection frequency.

Sunwing owned hotels and resorts in destination have also introduced enhanced protocols to ensure the well-being of their guests. New protocols include advanced sanitation measures, social distancing guidelines, reduced occupancy and adherence to recommendations set in place by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, Royalton Luxury Resorts has implemented a 360˚ Clean Approach where common areas are cleaned hourly in addition to introducing new staff training, reducing restaurant capacity and more.

Sunwing Experiences representatives are available to help customers throughout their time in destination, and numerous measures have been taken to ensure the safety of both representatives and guests. Welcome briefings will now be offered virtually and information will be distributed digitally where possible. In-person interactions between destination representatives and customers will also be reduced to adhere to social distancing protocols; however, vacationers who have any questions or concerns can contact their Sunwing Experiences representative 24/7 who can assist with any issues that may arise.

For more information about Safe with Sunwing please visit this link .

*Customers should arrive at the airport with a non-medical mask or face covering. We recommend following the Public Health Agency of Canada’s guidelines around non-medical masks or face coverings.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

