Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 9 June 2020 at 19:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 9 June 2020
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|9 June 2020
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|VERK
|Amount
|16,000
|shares
|Average price/share
|5.1996
|EUR
|Total Cost
|83,193.60
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 159,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9 June 2020.
On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
For more information, please contact:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Puh. +358 10 309 5555
