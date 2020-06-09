Santa Monica, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this time of the pandemic, ninety percent of all Americans are working from home. They are using their PC and laptop 24/7. This constant use of devices often slows down the system and, in turn, drops down your productivity level. In that case, nothing can put you back on the track better than MyCleanPC, a top-rated system optimizer. With over 60k positive reviews, an A+ BBB rating, and 4.5 stars on Consumeraffairs.com, consumers can be confident that MyCleanPC will scan on your system, cleans up your device from the junks and useless files/folder, and thereby boosts up the speed.





Efficiency level Drops with Tons of Distractions

Working from home is a challenging task for those who have never worked from home before. Keeping their mind in the game is something that they will learn with time. People don't use PCs or laptops for work purposes only, and it's a device often used by a boy for playing a video game. People who tend to use various applications on their laptops usually have a wide variety of pop up windows. They have to face enormous distractions every day. Some of these are important for taking a refreshing break while others do nothing but waste your time. So, people who have more apps on their laptops tend to be less efficient at work. It took them more time to complete a task.





System Speed Drops with Heavy Files and Folders

The fact is that when you have more apps on your PC, and you are using them all at the same time, you notice that your system speed is slowing down. Sometimes, you don't know that many apps are running in the background, causing your windows to get stuck. You are trying to create an email, but your tab crashes again and again. You face multiple glitches and issues from time to time. It's all because people don't clean their system.





Stay Productive and Efficient While Working from Home

MyCleanPC is a one-stop solution to all problems you have regarding your system speed. People who feel annoyed due to stuck windows and tons of pop-ups take a sigh of relief when they download this application on their device. Working with this application is quite simple. It's a simple one, two, three processes. The first step is to download and run the application on your system. In the second step, the user clicks on the scan and lets this application find out the problem areas. In the third step, diagnosis is done, and you can take action. Once the cleanup operation is done, it's the point where you notice a significant improvement in your system speed: no more pop-ups, no more loading time, and no more glitches.





Safe Way to Optimize Your System

MyCleanPC is used and reviewed by tons of digital experts who took a start from its free version and ended up signing up for its premium version. They stated in their reviews how easy it is to increase the system's speed via this application. When it comes to fire safety, this application doesn't delete a file/folder or uninstall some applications without getting prior user-consent. It highlights the areas that have some issues, such as overloaded privacy and browsing data, useless extensions, hibernation files, unnecessary registry entries, etc. A scan is run on all parts of the system, so a user can maximize the storage space by wiping off the data clutter.





User-Friendly App to Keep Computer Clean

There is an easy to use interface of MyCleanPC. To use this system optimizer, a user doesn't need to have technical knowledge. He only has to scan and check/uncheck some boxes next to the folder and files. As this app always asks for user-consent before deleting or uninstalling, there is no chance of data or file loss; everything will remain intact.



If you want to stay productive while keeping minimum distractions on your PC, you should opt for MyCleanPC. Working from home won't be annoying anymore when you have a system running at the optimal speed.