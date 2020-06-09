June 9, 2020
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
to be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020
Conditions of availability of information prepared in connection with the Shareholders’ Meeting
Shareholders are invited to participate to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:
Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am,
8-10 rue de Renard - 75004 Paris
The Preliminary Notice of Meeting (avis préalable de réunion), including agenda and proposed resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on May 25, 2020 and the Notice of Meeting (avis de convocation), including the amendment of the 25th and 26th resolutions will be published in the French Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on June 10, 2020.
The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as of this date, in accordance with applicable regulations:
Documents referred to in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company’s website: www.technicolor.com.
About Technicolor
Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
