VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce its FY 2019 financial results again highlighted by revenue record numbers.
Overview
In FY 2019, the Company expanded into new geographic areas and achieved record growth, which was driven by revenue growth of nearly 42% to approximately $4.8 million (up from $3.4 million in FY 2018). Some highlights of the year included the Company delivering well over 2 million packages, a significant increase in business with Amazon and securing a distribution agreement with Aphria Inc. for delivery of medical cannabis to patients.
Additionally, we completed a private placement, invested in our product development, signed an important agreement with Aphria, added to our bench strength with a talented sales executive, and expanded into new markets.
"The past actions we took to increase our revenue and rebuild our product have placed our Company in a better position to deliver value to our customers during the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. "During a time when we have seen massive layoffs globally, our lean, nimble and talented team has continued to work hard to provide customers a way to have what they want delivered, many times within an hour or less, in a way that solves the problem of paying from a safe social distance."
The past investment we made in upgrading our technology has streamlined our development process and has helped to accelerate our introduction of new product features.
As businesses begin reopening after being in a state of lockdown, they will need innovative and creative solutions to operate their businesses while maintaining social distancing to keep customers and staff safe. In addition to new sanitation guidelines and physical distancing signage, innovative technologies such as mobile ordering and no-touch contactless delivery will play an important role in improving staff and customer safety.
"We have more work to do, and we will continue to take actions to strengthen our business," said ParcelPal’s CEO Rich Wheeless. “Since I came aboard on March 1 of this year, the Company has made significant progress in reducing expenditures at the same time as aligning our strategy with execution and marketing plans. We will achieve this by right-sizing the Company to respond to our business needs more efficiently with reduced head office expenses and improved accountability and visibility across teams. This will be a 12 to 18 month transformation and I remain confident that we will unlock value for our stakeholders as our Company's transformation accelerates. We have quickly expanded into new markets and have experienced continued growth, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of my main goals along with the expansion into new markets, an increasingly diversified customer base and continuing to engage higher margin customers is to get the company to break even by the end of FY 2021.”
FY 2019 Financial Highlights:
December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 - Financial Highlights:
Q4 2019 Financial Highlights:
Q4 2019 Highlights:
Subsequent to the period ended December 31, 2019, a few notable events occurred:
Outlook
The Company's strategic priorities for the remainder of fiscal 2020 include:
The Company's complete financial results are available in its Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, each of which have been filed with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.
The Company also announces that a private company controlled by Brian Storseth, a director of the Company, and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate the Business Advisor Services Agreement dated June 20, 2019. The Company has agreed to issue 1,200,000 common shares to Mr. Storseth’s corporation in settlement of all amounts due and owing under the agreement.
About ParcelPal Technology Inc.
ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.
ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0
OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
re: Investor Inquiries -info@parcelpal.com
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.
ParcelPal Technology Inc.
Vancouver, CANADA
re: Investor Inquiries -info@parcelpal.com
PKG Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: