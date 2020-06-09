VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Climate Initiative (FNCI), started by the Lax Kw’alaams Band, Metlakatla First Nation, Nisga’a Nation and Haisla Nation, has released a draft policy framework for energy development that meets local and global climate change targets and reduces poverty in First Nations communities by building the infrastructure and innovation that will be the foundation of a low carbon economy in 2050.
The FNCI vision is for a world where global warming is limited to 1.5 - 2.0 degrees Celsius; Indigenous communities prosper on their own terms; and B.C. shifts to a low carbon economy facilitated in part by net-zero natural gas development. As Canada looks to stimulate the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19, FNCI is concerned that the environment will be sacrificed for jobs. Instead, building low-carbon energy infrastructure in northern BC to support the development of domestic net-zero natural gas export facilities can achieve major economic stimulus while also ensuring BC and Canada maintain their commitments to mitigating climate change.
Over the past six months, the FNCI has worked with local and international experts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Energy Agency (IEA), major project developers, policy analysts, think tanks and ENGOs to build a policy framework that can:
Key strategies for producing net-zero in B.C. under the FNCI framework include:
The opportunity is now for First Nations, BC and Canada to launch the Canadian economy into a new set of relationships where mitigating climate change, ending First Nations poverty, and building a low carbon economy are central themes. The FNCI continue to collaborate with First Nations, other levels of Government, climate experts, project developers, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders to further refine the policy framework and develop an investment plan that realizes the FNCI vision.
