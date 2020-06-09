NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest from leaders at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM), Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK), Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE: TDOC) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR).

While coronavirus will fade - “the genie has left the bottle” and tech mega trends are here to stay. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders' recent comments and outlook for the New “Virtual” Paradigm which will shape the next decade's post-COVID crisis.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) CEO Eric Yuan: “Video is the New Voice”

On a recent earnings call, Zoom Video CEO Eric Yuan sees a bright future in video, stating: “Video is the new voice…The way for us to work, live and play is completely changed.”

“We had an approximately twentyfold increase in our metric of annualized meeting minutes run rate, which jumped from 100 billion at the end of January 2020 to over 2 trillion meeting minutes based on April 2020’s run rate…”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NEXCF’s Virtual conferences, E-commerce, AR ad network are positioned to thrive in new post-COVID paradigm”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” investor conference, CEO Evan Gappleberg gave a live demo of the company’s newly acquired InfernoAR virtual meeting technology and its accelerating revenue growth with global blue chip clients including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Dell Computer, and other global brands.

“Cancellation of trade shows (and uncertainty about future large gatherings) have left businesses scrambling for platforms like InfernoAR. The difference between us and everybody else (like Zoom) is that we’re a virtual events platform plus AR. Nobody else has AR built into their platform, and it gives us a very unique advantage when it comes to winning new business.”

“There is an enormous amount of money flowing into augmented reality and virtual conferences… we are just a month into our new business and we are landing major contracts, and we expect to see many millions of dollars in new contracts signed over the next 12 months.”

CEO Evan Gappelberg showcased examples of how government agencies and universities using InfernoAR’s augmented reality/virtual meeting technology, and the rapidly accelerating pipeline of new business and revenues expected over the next 12 months.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) is one of the most talked-about companies in the emerging $120 billion Augmented Reality market. In this video presentation, CEO Evan Gappelberg updates investors on the company's rapidly growing revenues, and multiple AR initiatives which target multi-billion dollar market opportunities, including:

-- Newly launched 3D ad network

-- "V-commerce" technology for bricks and mortar retailers

-- AR capture app for smart phones.

-- ARitize(TM) For eCommerce: "Try it on" technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

-- Record revenue growth

-- And more

Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE: TDOC) CEO Jason Gorevic: “Virtual healthcare is becoming mainstream.”

“Requests from new potential clients are increasing as the outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the value of access to a comprehensive virtual healthcare solution. During the first quarter alone, we onboarded over 6 million new paid members in the U.S. across government and commercial populations."

“This new user growth will have a lasting effect on utilization, since member satisfaction levels are extremely strong and our experience shows that when members use our service once they are much more likely to use it again….This significant increase in activation is particularly important to us as it feeds into the flywheel dynamic that is at the core of our member engagement efforts. Once an individual actively registers with us, it creates opportunities for our engagement team to reach that member and build a relationship. These engagement opportunities serve as the growth engine that drives visit growth and utilization within our populations.”

“We expect volumes to settle in the second half of the year at a permanently higher level of utilization than pre-COVID levels as we benefit from increased consumer awareness and the impact of our engagement engine applied to newly activated and onboarded members.”

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield: "Impact of COVID is of generational magnitude - remote work will be much bigger part of the working world moving forward."

“The all at once shift to work from home concentrated multiple quarters of Slack adoption into a few weeks. Tens of thousands of new organizations and millions of new users adopted Slack, most of them trying Slack for the first time on our free plan.”

“As I talk to other CEOs, talk to our customers, review survey data and just follow the news, it's clear to me that remote work will be a much bigger part of the working world moving forward. Business leaders everywhere are beginning to realize the potential, financial, talent and employee well-being benefits of offering a more fluid work environment, lending offices and remote work.”

“Q1 was historic in its impact, both for Slack and for the world. We believe very strongly the impacts that the COVID crisis will have on the way we work are of generational magnitude and are just beginning to be felt. It's too soon to understand the impact with any precision, but it reinforces our conviction around this business and our long-term trajectory.”

