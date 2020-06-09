Medtronic to Release New Data on Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems and Extended-Wear Infusion Set
DUBLIN, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation at the American Diabetes Association 80th scientific sessions virtual meeting, June 12-16, 2020. Medtronic will be participating in this year’s ADA virtual sessions with 16 data presentations, a symposium, a product theater, and a virtual exhibit. Though its diverse ADA offerings, Medtronic will showcase the company’s automated insulin pump systems, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and extended-wear infusion set technology; meaningful outcomes and differentiated support offerings, such as telehealth capabilities and the company response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual Exhibit
With the theme of “Innovation Beyond”, Medtronic will host a virtual exhibit booth featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes, and support offerings for healthcare professionals and patients. The exhibit will showcase current product demonstrations, examples of real-world success with current diabetes technologies, and an overview of Medtronic telehealth support.
Key Events
The data from three trials using the next generation advanced hybrid closed loop system from Medtronic will be presented in a symposium. Medtronic will be participating in a product theater at this year’s conference. Details are as follows:
|Bruce W. Bode, M.D.
|U.S. Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) Pivotal Safety Study
|Richard M. Bergenstal, M.D.
|FLAIR—An NIDDK Sponsored International, Multi-Site Randomized Crossover Trial of AHCL vs. 670G
|Martin de Bock, FRACP, Ph.D.
|New Zealand AHCL Randomized Crossover Trial (CE Mark Dataset)
|Sean Salmon, president for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic
|Welcome & Overview
|Amit Bhargava, M.D.
|The Next Generation of Guardian™ Connect CGM: Accuracy When it Matters Most with Real-World Outcomes
|Jason Baker, M.D. & his patient, Sam Talbot, celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur
|Virtual Visit
Scientific Presentations
The following 16 poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research:
Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL)
Extended Wear Infusion Set
Insulin Pump Therapy
Multiple Daily Injections
Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
Analyst and Investor Briefing
Medtronic will host a webcast to highlight its Diabetes Group on Friday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. The webcast will feature remarks from Medtronic management, including comments on Medtronic's clinical data, product pipelines, and market outlooks. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on June 12. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available on the same webpage. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.
About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic (www.medtronicdiabetes.com)
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.
