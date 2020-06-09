Company announcement















Announcement No. 8/2020





Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 2-12

1092 København K

Telefon 33 44 00 00































9 June 2020

















Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2020

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, the general meeting

approved the Annual Report 2019 and the proposal for allocation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report and the company announcement dated 20 April 2020

re-elected Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Bente Avnung Landsnes, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, Christian Sagild, Carol Sergeant and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of Directors and elected Martin Blessing and Raija-Leena Hankonen to the Board of Directors

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for: extension of the existing authority in articles 6.1. and 6.2. regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights up to DKK 1,720,000,000 until 1 March 2025 extension of the existing authority in articles 6.5. and 6.6. regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights up to DKK 860,000,000 until 1 March 2025 increase and amendment of the existing authority in articles 6.5. and 6.6. regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights up to DKK 1,485,000,000 until 1 March 2025 alignment of article 9.4. of the Articles of Association with the Danish Companies Act regarding the deadline for submitting shareholder proposals inclusion of an article in the Articles of Association regarding indemnification of Directors and Officers update of references to the share registrar in the Articles of Association

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2025

adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

proposal regarding the indemnification of Directors and Officers as of the 2020 annual general meeting until the 2021 annual general meeting

authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposals concerning

recommendation in relation to sustainability and responsible investments

amendment of articles of association regarding option for completely electronic general meetings

divestment of the Board of Directors’ and Executive Leadership Team’s shareholdings in the oil, gas and coal industry

cease investing in oil, gas and coal

investing and lending policy in accordance with “EIB ENERGY LENDING POLICY”

mistrust in Karsten Dybvad and Chris Vogelzang in relation to the threat to the climate.

legal proceedings against auditors

legal proceedings against former management

forum for shareholder proceedings against auditors

determination of administration margins and interest rates

information regarding assessments and calculations

ceasing advisory services to commercial customers within real estate mortgages

confirmation of receipt of enquiries

respondent to enquiries

deadline for reply to enquiries

minutes of the annual general meeting

use of the researcher tax scheme

reduction of tax rate under the researcher tax scheme

no increase in the remuneration of the Board of Directors

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.

