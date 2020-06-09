|Company announcement
Announcement No. 8/2020
|
|Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2-12
1092 København K
Telefon 33 44 00 00
9 June 2020
Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2020
At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Tuesday, 9 June 2020, the general meeting
- approved the Annual Report 2019 and the proposal for allocation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report and the company announcement dated 20 April 2020
- re-elected Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Bente Avnung Landsnes, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, Christian Sagild, Carol Sergeant and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of Directors and elected Martin Blessing and Raija-Leena Hankonen to the Board of Directors
- re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors
- adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for:
- extension of the existing authority in articles 6.1. and 6.2. regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights up to DKK 1,720,000,000 until 1 March 2025
- extension of the existing authority in articles 6.5. and 6.6. regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights up to DKK 860,000,000 until 1 March 2025
- increase and amendment of the existing authority in articles 6.5. and 6.6. regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights up to DKK 1,485,000,000 until 1 March 2025
- alignment of article 9.4. of the Articles of Association with the Danish Companies Act regarding the deadline for submitting shareholder proposals
- inclusion of an article in the Articles of Association regarding indemnification of Directors and Officers
- update of references to the share registrar in the Articles of Association
- adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares until 1 March 2025
- adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration
- adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy
- proposal regarding the indemnification of Directors and Officers as of the 2020 annual general meeting until the 2021 annual general meeting
- authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.
The general meeting did not adopt the following shareholder proposals concerning
- recommendation in relation to sustainability and responsible investments
- amendment of articles of association regarding option for completely electronic general meetings
- divestment of the Board of Directors’ and Executive Leadership Team’s shareholdings in the oil, gas and coal industry
- cease investing in oil, gas and coal
- investing and lending policy in accordance with “EIB ENERGY LENDING POLICY”
- mistrust in Karsten Dybvad and Chris Vogelzang in relation to the threat to the climate.
- legal proceedings against auditors
- legal proceedings against former management
- forum for shareholder proceedings against auditors
- determination of administration margins and interest rates
- information regarding assessments and calculations
- ceasing advisory services to commercial customers within real estate mortgages
- confirmation of receipt of enquiries
- respondent to enquiries
- deadline for reply to enquiries
- minutes of the annual general meeting
- use of the researcher tax scheme
- reduction of tax rate under the researcher tax scheme
- no increase in the remuneration of the Board of Directors
At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.
The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under “Management” as soon as possible.
Danske Bank
Company Secretariat
Nethe Rosa Hjørland
Contact person: Group Press Officer Stefan Singh Kailay +45 45 14 14 00