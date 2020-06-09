LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:
In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.
Read: Roku's CFO: Stresses on the system accelerate a movement towards streaming
