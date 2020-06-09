TREVOSE, Pa., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor”) today announced the commencement of an exchange offer for all of the outstanding 9.875%/11.500% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2024 (the “Old Notes”) issued by StoneMor Partners L.P. and Cornerstone Family Services of West Virginia Subsidiary, Inc. (together the “Issuers”) for an equal principal amount of new 9.875%/11.500% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2024 (the “New Notes”) issued by the Issuers that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). StoneMor is the sole general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. and Cornerstone Family Services of West Virginia Subsidiary, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of StoneMor Partners L.P. The exchange offer commenced on June 9, 2020, and will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on July 8, 2020.



The terms of the New Notes are substantially the same as the terms of the Old Notes, except that the offer of the New Notes is registered under the Securities Act, and the New Notes have no transfer restrictions or registration rights. This exchange offer is being initiated to fulfill the Issuers’ obligations under the registration rights agreement entered into with the initial purchasers of the Old Notes. StoneMor will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.

StoneMor will accept for exchange any and all Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the exchange offer at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on July 8, 2020, unless the exchange offer is extended or terminated.

The terms of the exchange offer and other information relating to StoneMor and the Issuers are set forth in a prospectus dated June 4, 2020. A written prospectus providing the terms of the exchange offer may be obtained from Wilmington Trust, National Association, which is serving as the exchange agent for the exchange offer. Wilmington Trust, National Association can be contacted at:

Wilmington Trust, National Association

c/o Wilmington Trust Company

Rodney Square North

1100 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19890-1626

Attention: Workflow Management – 5th Floor

By Facsimile: (302) 636-4139 (Attention: Workflow

Management – 5th Floor)

By Email: DTC@wilmingtontrust.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the prospectus dated June 4, 2020, and the related letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor, headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 319 cemeteries and 88 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc., please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding the timing of the exchange offer, the issuance of the New Notes in exchange for the Old Notes, and extension or termination of the exchange offer, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict,” “focus,” “review,” “cash flow,” “confident,” “filed timely,” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, StoneMor’s substantial secured and unsecured indebtedness, its ability to refinance its secured indebtedness in the near term, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 including the annexes thereto, as filed by the Issuers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and as amended, relating to the exchange offer or in the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.