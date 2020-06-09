OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2020.



For YRC Worldwide less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2020 from 2019:

Shipments per

Day Weight per

Shipment Tonnage per

Day Revenue per

Hundredweight Revenue per

Shipment April -24.0% 1.9% -22.6% -5.8% -4.0% May -15.4% 1.1% -14.5% -6.7% -5.7% QTD -19.8% 1.5% -18.6% -6.3% -4.9%

