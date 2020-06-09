New York, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Respiratory Protective Equipment market is forecast to reach USD 10.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is sure to boost the respiratory protective equipment market growth. Increasing incidences of mesothelioma, which affects the protective lining of internal organs, including abdominal cavity, lungs, and heart, is expected to further fuel the market. Continuous exposure to asbestos in various occupations such as power plants, shipyards, construction, and industries causes this cancer.
In various industries, increasing concerns regarding fatalities due to high risks involving confined spaces is expected to drive the country's market growth over the coming few years. COVID19 has become a global havoc, which has led to an increase in demand for RPE from healthcare professionals.
The Respiratory protective equipment represented almost 11% of the global revenue for the protective gear market in 2019. Moreover, to fight against this corona pandemic, even the healthcare workers require these masks designed according to OSHA’s recommendation. The growing transportation, along with increasing construction spending and oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, particularly in Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and India, is likely to augment the product demand. The market in this region will spur owing to rising infrastructure spending, high industrial production output, and high consumerism in these economies.
The COVID-19 impact:
The demand for respirators, masks, gloves, and protective clothing, have increased significantly as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market positively. The employees of many sectors like aerospace, manufacturing, have been supplied RPE to protect them from the widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the manufacturers are working in no full strength to supply RPE across the regions because of the increasing demand-supply gap. Therefore, the demand for RPE is anticipated to witness growth over the coming few years.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the respiratory protective equipment market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End- User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
