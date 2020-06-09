Click here to contact the firm and participate in the action.



LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.



Class representatives are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the company’s officers misled investors regarding the reason for Tactile’s growth, namely that Tactile allegedly hid a kickback scheme from investors. On June 8, 2020, OSS Research issued a report alleging that, "We address the likely true source of Tactile's growth: a kickback arrangement, we believe, is resulting in rampant over-prescribing. Payers, including the VA, are cracking down and cutting reimbursement to Tactile…Medicare has launched an audit and data reveals Tactile has been found non-compliant on 71% of its claims.”On this news, the Company's share sharply.

