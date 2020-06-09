Porsche is fast tracking its online strategy to meet growing customer demand for digital access to the brand. In the latest step, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) today extended the capability of Porsche Finder, their national inventory search platform, with new reservation functionality. As a result, PCL is streamlining and enhancing the customer’s ability to connect on their terms at any time and on any device with one of the 19 Canadian Porsche dealerships or the Porsche Now Richmond pop-up retail outlet and quickly find precisely the vehicle they are seeking.

TORONTO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is fast tracking its online strategy to meet growing customer demand for digital access to the brand. In the latest step, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) today extended the capability of Porsche Finder, their national inventory search platform, with new reservation functionality. As a result, PCL is streamlining and enhancing the customer’s ability to connect on their terms at any time and on any device with one of the 19 Canadian Porsche dealerships or the Porsche Now Richmond pop-up retail outlet and quickly find precisely the vehicle they are seeking. The updates include optimized search filters for model and generation, vehicle equipment and packages, in addition to an expanded selection of interior and exterior vehicle colours (including cabriolet roof colours).

“Adding online vehicle reservation to Porsche Finder continues our focus on improving our customers’ retail experience and ensuring they can find the Porsche of their dreams on their terms,” said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With Porsche Finder, dynamic digital signage, wheel-stand tablets, and Porsche Apps, retail digitalization at Porsche continues to evolve to reflect what consumers expect today and in the future.”



Initially launched in 2018, Porsche Finder began as a national inventory listing of pre-owned vehicles. Since then, the porsche.ca website that hosts Porsche Finder has been optimized to enable search on mobile and tablet devices, as consumer data shows that over 50 percent of users conduct vehicle searches on a mobile device. With the goal of creating a more streamlined platform, the refined search parameters and dedicated communication channel with dealers will give customers greater flexibility to find their vehicle of choice.

Porsche Finder and its updates are now live at https://finder.porsche.com/ca/en_CA/

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.



Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 20 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

