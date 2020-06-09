WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Delta 9 Cannabis Store in the First Alberta Place building in Calgary, Alberta for June 10, 2020.



“We are thrilled to bring the Delta 9 experience to Albertan’s by opening our first of many cannabis stores in the province," said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Customer response to the Delta 9 experience in our four Manitoba stores has been tremendous as we offer customers some of best selection at the lowest prices on cannabis products from the most popular cannabis producers in Canada.”

Delta 9 Cannabis Stores have had early success by providing competitive value on cannabis products to customers in convenient and high traffic shopping destinations which makes for a unique shopping experience for customers and compliments our company’s overall vertical integration strategy.

“With this newest store opening we’re extremely excited to be able to offer the citizens of Calgary a great value cannabis product line and a truly unique retail cannabis shopping experience,” said John Arbuthnot.

The newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is located in the heart of downtown Calgary business district at 777-8th Ave SW in the First Alberta Place building. The Delta 9 store will offer customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of value cannabis products including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, vapes & cartridges, edibles and a full assortment of cannabis accessories.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.