SAN JOSE, Calif. and PHOENIX, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Wafer , America’s market leading supplier of reclaimed silicon wafers, thin film deposition, and parts cleaning services to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry announced today that it has strengthened its management team to support the company’s rapid growth. Industry veterans Nir BenMoshe has been named vice president of business development and Rich Gunther has been named vice president of sales.

Pure Wafer facilities in Arizona and California are at full capacity, an expanded thin films services division was added last month on top of a growing parts cleaning services division launched in 2019. The new executives will continue this trend, spearheading the company’s plans to grow its footprint in China, South East Asia and the EU while building on its position as the number one supplier of reclaimed wafers in the U.S.A.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Nir and Rich to Pure Wafer,” noted S. Mark Borowicz, CEO. “Their semiconductor industry experience, proven track record in growing world class engineering and technology companies and their success in driving rapid customer engagement will be key to the expansion of our thin films, wafer fabrication, reclamation, and parts cleaning businesses worldwide.”

As the new vice president of sales, Rich Gunther brings more than 25 years of executive sales and management experience to the role. This included leadership positions at MEMC, and Montco Silicon Technologies where he quickly grew the customer base for test wafers and silicon services, rising to become top sales executive for the company. He is not new to Pure Wafer, having held a number of sales and management roles for the company over the past several years. At MEMC Rich led a successful manufacturing operation, managing personnel in two standard products operations, including 190 people for silicon wafering, and a team of more than 80 people for silicon crystal pulling and fabrication. He led the development and execution of MEMC’s first KAIZEN Blitz, reducing SPD Rod Lab cycle time by 53%, and WIP by 50%. The process was later duplicated, called “MEMC Blitz” and implemented worldwide.

Rich Gunther was a commissioned officer, Lieutenant, in the United States Navy where he designed and operated naval nuclear propulsion systems, as well as conventional and nuclear weapons systems. He earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Nir BenMoshe brings more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience with leading semiconductor technology manufacturers. Prior to Pure Wafer, he held senior management positions with Nova Measurement Systems, Onto Innovation and Nanometrics, where he played a leading role in growing annual revenues and serving as a key strategist in pinpointing new business acquisitions and global market opportunities. As Founder and CEO of Nano-QR, he quickly developed and grew the company, commercializing new medical technology leading to the successful acquisition of the firm.

Nir BenMoshe earned undergraduate degrees in physics from Bar llan University in Israel and in computer science from Mercy College. He holds a Master of Business Administration from TUI University. BenMoshe is a licensed pilot and instrumented rated.

About Pure Wafer, Inc.

Pure Wafer is the largest U.S. based supplier of virgin silicon wafers, wafer reclaim services and specialty thin film deposition solutions to the global semiconductor industry. For more information www.purewafer.com

Contact:

Alison Parnell

+1 747-203-1631

